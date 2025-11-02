St. Ann Emergency Team Fully Engaged in Hurricane Melissa Response

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, says the St. Ann Parish Emergency Operations team—assembled and mobilised ahead of Hurricane Melissa’s arrival—is now fully engaged in assessment and response activities.

He told JIS News that while it is still too early to quantify the full extent of the hurricane’s impact, preliminary reports indicate that the damage across the parish has been extensive.

“We are looking at significant impact to infrastructure, roadways and, in some cases, residential areas that were hit particularly hard,” the Mayor noted.

Councillor Belnavis stated that the coordinated emergency team—comprising representatives of the Parish Disaster Committee, Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), National Works Agency (NWA), and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security—has been working around the clock to conduct assessments and deliver relief where possible.

“Our first priority is to reach those who are most critically in need—persons who have lost homes, [have no] access to food, or who may be in areas still affected by flooding and downed power lines. We are urging residents to remain patient and to follow the guidance of the emergency authorities as we work to restore some level of normalcy,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Mayor Belnavis commended first responders, utility crews, and community volunteers for initiating recovery efforts as soon as conditions allowed. He also underscored the importance of community solidarity during this critical period.

“I want to thank the people of St Ann for their resilience and cooperation throughout this ordeal… this hurricane tested our preparedness and our spirit. But I have no doubt that, together, we will recover stronger. The support of every resident, every business, and every institution is vital as we rebuild,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Custos Rotulorum for St Ann, Hon. Joseph Issa, expressed encouragement at the unity and collective action shown in the wake of the disaster, urging all sectors to support the ongoing recovery efforts.

“The situation demands cooperation, compassion, and decisive action… and that’s what I have been seeing,” he stated.

Mr. Issa noted that his office is working in close collaboration with the St. Ann Municipal Corporation and local service organisations to coordinate relief efforts and ensure timely support for the most vulnerable residents.

“Recovery is not just about rebuilding structures—it’s about restoring hope, livelihoods and a sense of stability for our people. St Ann has weathered storms before, and we will do so again, but only if we stand united,” he underscored.

Both Mayor Belnavis and Custos Issa expressed gratitude to emergency personnel and urged residents to remain cautious as assessment and cleanup operations continue.

The St. Ann Municipal Corporation is expected to release a comprehensive report detailing the extent of damage across the parish and outlining recovery plans in the coming days, as more information becomes available.