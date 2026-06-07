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St. Andrew West Central Chess Fun Day

June 7, 2026
Youth
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St. Andrew West Central Chess Fun Day
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), converses with Jamaica Chess Federation President, Ian Wilkinson, during the St. Andrew West Central Chess Fun Day, hosted at the Olympic Court Community Centre on Saturday (June 6). Dr. Holness serves as Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Central.
St. Andrew West Central Chess Fun Day
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), tests his skills against 2025 Central American and Caribbean Youth Chess Champion, Je’Nasiya Mais, during the St. Andrew West Central Chess Fun Day, hosted at the Olympic Court Community Centre on Saturday (June 6). Dr. Holness serves as Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Central.
St. Andrew West Central Chess Fun Day
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), contemplates his next move in a matchup with National Junior Absolute Chess Champion, FIDE Master Jaden Shaw, during the St. Andrew West Central Chess Fun Day, hosted at the Olympic Court Community Centre on Saturday (June 6). Dr. Holness serves as Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Central.
St. Andrew West Central Chess Fun Day
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre, back row), shares a photo opportunity with participants of the St. Andrew West Central Chess Fun Day, hosted at the Olympic Court Community Centre on Saturday (June 6). Dr. Holness serves as Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Central.
Last Updated: June 7, 2026