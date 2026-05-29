St Andrew Justices of the Peace Association Executives Read To and Treated Students at the Best Care Special Education School

On Read Across Jamaica Day, celebrated under the Ministry of Education’s official theme – ‘Literacy Resilience: Foundation of Nation Building’, the St. Andrew Justices of the Peace Association (SAJPA) Executives comprising Honourable Ian Forbes, CD, JP, Custos Rotulorum for the Parish of St. Andrew; Association, 2nd Vice Chair, Sonia Jones; Board Director and Chair for Fundraising & Sponsorship Committee, Andrea Carolyn Whyte, JP ; and past Board Director, Janice Wint, JP of the SAJPA , participated in a Read N’ Treat initiative at the Best Care Special Education School located on Trevennion Road, St. Andrew.

Custos Forbes posited that the Read Across Jamaica Day is a crucial educational initiative that helps to increase Jamaica’s literacy level, as it relates to special needs facilities like the Best Care Special Education School students.

“It was an honour to take the time from my busy schedule to read to these special needs students who were quite engaging during the session. I strongly believe that the annual Read Across Jamaica Day initiative is a step in the right direction for improving the literacy levels in terms of strengthening their communication skills and fostering a culture of effective reading and learning within schools across Jamaica”.

In addition to reading interesting stories to the students, they also treated the students with snacks at the end of each reading session.

The Read Across Jamaica Day exercise forms part of the St. Andrew Justices of the Peace Association’s special outreach programmes within the St. Andrew Communities.

The day’s activity at the institution was spearheaded by Dr. Marcia Peak, Principal and

Sadie L. Muirhead, Guidance Counsellor. The institution is a special needs facility operated by the Best Care Foundation.