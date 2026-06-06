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SRHA Hosts World Food Safety Exposition

June 6, 2026
Health & Wellness
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SRHA Hosts World Food Safety Exposition
Photo: Adrian Walker
Public Health Inspector, Kelli Ann Turner (right), explains the importance of 'knowing your numbers' to (from left) residents of Mandeville, Manchester, Kenneth Simpson, and Jey Anne Williams, during the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) World Food Safety Exposition on Friday (June 5). The event was held at The Greens in Mandeville. The exposition featured exhibitions, panel discussions, competitions, and other activities aimed at promoting food safety awareness, encouraging healthy practices, and fostering safe food handling, preparation, and storage.
SRHA Hosts World Food Safety Exposition
Photo: Adrian Walker
Parish Programme Specialist, Water Quality-Clarendon, Avril Crawford (left), interviews Medical Officer at the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Dr. Nadine Williams, during the SRHA World Food Safety Exposition, held at The Greens in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday (June 5). The event featured exhibitions, panel discussions, competitions, and other activities aimed at promoting food safety awareness, encouraging healthy practices, and fostering safe food handling, preparation, and storage.
SRHA Hosts World Food Safety Exposition
Photo: Adrian Walker
Students of May Pen Primary School in Clarendon perform an item entitled - 'Safe Food Everywhere' - during the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) World Food Safety Exposition, held at The Greens in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday (June 5). The exposition featured exhibitions, panel discussions, competitions, and other activities designed to promote food safety awareness, encourage healthy practices, and foster safe food handling, preparation, and storage.
SRHA Hosts World Food Safety Exposition
Photo: Adrian Walker
Medical Officer at the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Dr. Nadine Williams, addresses the audience during the SRHA World Food Safety Exposition, held at The Greens in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday (June 5). The exposition featured exhibitions, panel discussions, competitions, and other activities aimed at promoting food safety awareness, encouraging healthy practices, and fostering safe food handling, preparation, and storage.
Last Updated: June 6, 2026