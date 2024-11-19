SRC to Stage Science in the Park on November 21

Students, teachers, members of the science community and the general public are invited to participate in the Science in the Park exhibition on Thursday (November 21).

The event is being staged by the Scientific Research Council (SRC) at Emancipation Park in New Kingston under the theme: ‘Science for A Better Life’.

Coordinator for the SRC’s Science and Technology Education Unit, Leigia Hall, said the interactive event aims to showcase the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to students and the wider public.

“Our goal is to project to the public and specifically, to Jamaica’s youth, that the future is in STEM. Science and technology are essential in all that we do, and we need young minds to be a part of the movement that will create a better life for Jamaica and the world,” Ms. Hall said.

A staple event of the SRC, Science in the Park offers hands-on exhibitions, interactive displays and engaging activities designed to bring science and technology to life.

For the first time, it will feature a ‘Bring Your Own Device’ (BYOD) initiative. Attendees are encouraged to take along their mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to participate in interactive activities and challenges through which they can win exciting prizes. Free wi-fi will be available at the venue.

“I am advising participants to come with an open mind and be ready to explore science and technology and have a marvellous time in STEM,” Ms. Hall said, noting that “students will see the practicality of what they are learning in school.”

Interested persons are invited to pre-register for the event using the link provided in the flyer on the SRC’s official social media pages or the invitation emails sent to schools.

Ms. Hall emphasised that early registration is important to ensure effective communication of event details, including information on food arrangements, the agenda and certain protocols.

Science in the Park is also being held in celebration of Science and Technology Month, which is observed annually in November.