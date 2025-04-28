SRC Stages Free Workshops for CSEC Students

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is staging a series of free workshops to boost students’ readiness for the upcoming sitting of the 2025 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) tests.

This will begin on May 1 with a webinar, followed by targeted virtual tutorial sessions throughout May.

Registration details have been e-mailed to secondary schools across Jamaica. Also, students can find this information on the SRC’s social media platforms.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Coordinator for the Science and Technology Education Unit at the SRC, Leigia Hall, said the SRC has revised its approach to better serve the students based on feedback received last year.

“This year, we will be having a webinar that presents students with tips and tools for exam preparation. We will have three expert presentations on May 1, and then we jump into our tutorial sessions,” Ms. Hall explained.

The tutorials, which will be held online, are scheduled for May 7 (Mathematics), May 13 (Chemistry), May 15 (Biology), and May 20 (Physics). Each session will include theory review, exam techniques, and extensive past-paper practice.

Ms. Hall noted that students will work in small breakout rooms with expert tutors, many of whom are SRC Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Ambassadors or lecturers from partnering institutions, such as the University of Technology and the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean.

“Our main goal is to improve students’ examination skills. During the webinar, we will have experts who have worked with CXC and other examinations sharing study tips and exam-sitting techniques. Resources, including the presentations and exam materials, will also be shared with students after each session,” she told JIS News.

The SRC is mandated to promote science and technology among the youth.

Through activities such as the CXC workshops, the organisation seeks to translate science and technology in more interesting and impactful ways.

Students are also encouraged to consider careers within STEM to further contribute to Jamaica’s economic development.