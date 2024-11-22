SRC Stages Business Development and Opportunities Expo November 28

As Science and Technology Month celebrations continue, the Scientific Research Council (SRC) will stage its third business development and opportunities exposition on November 28.

Dubbed, ‘SRC on Show’, the event is slated for the Hope Gardens playfield in Kingston, beginning 10:00 a.m.

Divisional Manager for Marketing and Corporate Communications at the SRC, Carolyn Rose Miller, told JIS News that this year’s expanded showcase will benefit local entrepreneurs, industry stakeholders and the Jamaican economy.

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate how the SRC has supported entrepreneurs, from concept to market, through product development, testing and manufacturing. This year, we are proud to expand the event, featuring not only our clients, but also our stakeholders and partners, providing an ecosystem from raw material supplies to packaging, business development and enhanced market access,” she said.

The event will feature a wide-ranging display of innovative products developed by SRC clients, in collaboration with the Council.

Attendees will also have access to key business development resources, aimed at helping entrepreneurs take their products to the next level.

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), financial institutions and other vital stakeholders will be on hand to provide guidance and support in areas such as funding, packaging, marketing and market access.

Mrs. Rose Miller said a highlight of this year’s event is the Opportunity Quest, a targetted session for manufacturers, entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners.

This initiative is designed to stimulate growth within Jamaica’s agro-processing sector by showcasing the potential of indigenous resources, and offering entrepreneurs the chance to access the SRC’s ready-to-use formulations for food and personal care products.

“It is a great opportunity for those starting a business, diversifying their product offerings or refining their concepts. Our scientists will be on board. We are connecting people, ideas and resources to drive the development of Jamaica’s industries, particularly in the agro-processing sector,” Mrs. Rose Miller said.

Additionally, the event will feature exciting surprises, prizes and giveaways, making it a fun and engaging experience for all attendees.