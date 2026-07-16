SRC Says Waste Should Be Seen As Valuable Resource for New Revenue Streams

Businesses are being encouraged to view waste as valuable resource for new revenue streams.

Divisional Manager for Process Development at the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Arlando Dunkley, said the Council’s Integrated Environmental Services Unit is helping organisations identify opportunities to convert waste into value-added products through science and innovation.

“We really are trying to look at waste as not just something that you have to get rid of but something that can be processed or converted into something that has value, so you can minimise your environmental risk,” he told JIS News.

Mr. Dunkley said the SRC conducts waste valorisation studies, working with businesses to assess their waste streams and identifying opportunities for resource recovery.

He noted that organic waste generated by agri-processing businesses can be converted into products such as biogas or fertiliser, instead of being discarded.

“There’s a pathway where you can convert that waste into biogas or to fertiliser, and that can become something that is value-added that can contribute to the bottom line of the company while minimising your environmental footprint,” he shared.

“We’re really looking at the company holistically, not just from an environmental perspective but from an operational and cost-benefit perspective as well, to see how businesses can really have a return on their investment while still being good environmental stewards,” Mr. Dunkley added.

The Integrated Environmental Services Unit forms part of the SRC’s broader effort to provide science and technology-based solutions to Jamaica’s environmental challenges, including waste management, water security and renewable energy.

Businesses interested in learning more about the SRC’s environmental services may contact the Council at 876-927-1771 or visit its website at www.src.gov.jm.