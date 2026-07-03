SRC Offers Wide Range of Environmental Solutions

Households, community groups and businesses across Jamaica can access a wide range of science-based environmental solutions through the Integrated Environmental Services (IES) Unit of the Scientific Research Council (SRC).

Divisional Manager for Process Development at the SRC, Arlando Dunkley, said the Council’s environmental services are designed to meet the needs of a wide cross-section of Jamaicans.

“We do not limit ourselves to any particular group,” he told JIS News in a recent interview.

The IES Unit provides wastewater treatment solutions, including feasibility studies, site assessments, system design and construction support. It also offers water sampling, laboratory analysis and technical reporting to help improve the performance of wastewater treatment systems.

In addition, the Unit assists clients with navigating regulatory requirements by providing guidance throughout the application process for permits and licences, as well as supporting ongoing compliance through water-quality monitoring and reporting.

Mr. Dunkley said that the SRC works closely with clients to simplify what can often be a complex regulatory process.

“The application process to construct and operate a wastewater treatment system can be a bit cumbersome and time-consuming. Having a partner who understands the process can be beneficial because we can help to fill out the forms, gather the necessary information and streamline the entire process,” he explained.

He added that the Council also supports organisations after their systems become operational by collecting water samples, conducting laboratory analyses and preparing reports for submission to the relevant regulatory authorities.

Beyond wastewater management, the SRC is expanding the scope of the IES Unit to address other environmental challenges through science and technology.

Persons interested in learning more about the Integrated Environmental Services Unit can contact the SRC at 876-927-1771 or visit the Council’s website for additional information.