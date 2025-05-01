SRC Fostering Stronger Collaborations to Boost Stem Education in Jamaica

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is fostering stronger stakeholder collaborations to enhance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education across Jamaica.

Coordinator for the SRC’s Science and Technology Education Unit, Leigia Hall, told JIS News that the collaborations are important to its mandate of popularising science and technology among the youth.

“The SRC is committed to playing its part in shaping the next generation of scientists and innovators, helping Jamaica move confidently into a future driven by knowledge and technology,” she said.

Ms. Hall informed that the Council is also looking to boost its partnerships with teachers to support national development.

“Our summer attachment programme is coming up, and will focus on training teachers to deliver STEM education more effectively in the classroom,” she indicated.

The training programme will provide educators with hands-on experience, access to industry best practices, and tools to inspire the next generation of innovators.

Educators interested in collaborating with the SRC are encouraged to get in touch with the Council through the agency’s social media platforms or by calling the entity directly.