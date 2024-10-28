SRC Encourages Participation in Science and Technology Conference

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is encouraging participation from all sectors during its 31st Science and Technology Conference, scheduled for October 29 to November 1 at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

Themed ‘Harmony and Innovation: Unleashing the Power of Nuclear Applications for Sustainable Development’, the event aims to foster dialogue on the potential of nuclear technology in addressing Jamaica’s development challenges.

“We recognise that many individuals are not fully aware of what nuclear applications entail. This conference is designed to create spaces for informed discussions and to provide access to accurate information that can help us navigate new technological frontiers,” Executive Director of the SRC, Dr. Charah Watson, told JIS News.

She noted that participants should expect an engaging programme filled with presentations, exhibitions, and opportunities for networking.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that attendees will find significant value in their participation,” the Executive Director said.

The staging of the conference is in partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).

Key areas to be explored over the five days include applications of nuclear energy in healthcare and agriculture.

“Nuclear technology can contribute to medical advancements and also improve agricultural practices through techniques like sterile insect methods and crop mutation breeding,” Dr. Watson said.

She added that the SRC will provide platforms for ongoing dialogue after the conference, through social media and its website, to encourage participants to stay connected and continue discussions on nuclear applications and innovations.

Interested persons can register for the conference from the entity’s website, which can be accessed at www.src.gov.jm.