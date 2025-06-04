Sports Federations Encouraged to Promote Mental Resilience

Sports Federations have been encouraged to promote mental resilience among stakeholders and the development of integrity codes or code of ethics, by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

“These measures will not only promote healthy organisations but also ensure that our stakeholders are protected and supported,” the Minister said.

She was delivering the keynote address at a ‘Safeguarding in Sport’ seminar, held recently at the Ministry, in New Kingston.

The Minister said Sports Federations must take proactive approaches and adopt international toolkits that are available, so that Sport Administrators, Coaches and Athletes can work together for the protection of all stakeholders.

Stressing the importance of protecting the well-being of all stakeholders in “our sport sector,” Miss Grange said it is a collective duty that requires the active participation of all, and the Government is committed to supporting this endeavour.

“Our investment in the sport sector, including the sport insurance plan – Jamaica Athletes Insurance Plan – provides almost unlimited access to counselling and psychological support for athletes and stakeholders. The insurance plan is very comprehensive,” she outlined.

She urged stakeholders to work together, to create a safe and supportive environment for all, adding that Associations and Federations must ensure that their athletes sign up for the insurance plan, as the Government’s contribution is a “testament to our dedication to the well-being of those who make our sport sector thrive”.

“We will continue to implement a series of programmes and activities aimed at strengthening and safeguarding measures in sport,” Miss Grange said.

The seminar was organised by the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), in partnership with the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, under its flagship Step to Greatness programme.

It featured presentations from key figures in education, special education, mental wellness, and youth development, including representatives from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), G.C. Foster College, the Joint Board of Teacher Education, and other stakeholders.