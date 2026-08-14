Sport Minister Pleased to See Jamaica Kingsmen at Sabina Park

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to see the Jamaica Kingsmen play their first home Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket match at Sabina Park in Kingston.

The Jamaica Kingsmen faced the Barbados Tridents at the venue on August 11. The Tridents won the match.

“I’m very happy to be here tonight watching cricket under the lights,” Minister Grange said during an interview with JIS News at the match.

She said the occasion represented more than the staging of a CPL fixture, noting that it forms part of efforts to rebuild and strengthen the sport in Jamaica.

“We are using this opportunity to inspire our young people, our young men and our young women to get into cricket again,” she said.

Minister Grange said the partnership involving the CPL, Jamaica Kingsmen and the Government will provide opportunities for development of the sport, including infrastructure improvements and the establishment of a T20 women’s team.

“Our Government has gone into a partnership with CPL and Kingsmen. The Jamaica Kingsmen is the team that is now representing Jamaica and the arrangement that we have made is one where Jamaica will benefit from the arrangement,” she explained.

“It’s not only about cricket being played here at Sabina Park during this season with CPL T20 games but we’re also talking about an arrangement where there will be infrastructure development, there will be a T20 women’s team and we will work together as partners to build out and to resuscitate cricket in Jamaica where there’ll be a lot of focus on our young people and on our women,” Ms. Grange said.

The Minister said the initiative is intended to help reignite interest in cricket among Jamaicans and encourage greater participation among young people.

She also encouraged Jamaicans to reconnect with the sport and its traditions.

“Let’s start singing the song we used to sing, ‘Cricket Lovely Cricket’, because it’s about rebuilding a gentleman’s sport,” she said.

Meanwhile, President of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Donovan Bennett, welcomed the return of a CPL franchise to Jamaica, describing it as a significant development following the absence of a Jamaican franchise for several years.

“I’m really happy about it. We were missing in action for about three or four years… and the general population, the cricketing public, was really [calling] for it to get back,” Mr. Bennett said.

He acknowledged the support provided by the Government and Minister Grange in helping to secure the franchise for Jamaica.

“We’re very happy that with significant help from the Government and from the Minister of Sport and Culture, in particular, that we were able to get a franchise back in Jamaica,” he said.

Mr. Bennett also underscored the importance of spectator support to Jamaica’s ability to attract more international cricket.

He urged the public to attend the remaining CPL matches in Jamaica, saying that strong attendance would assist in negotiations to bring additional games to the island.