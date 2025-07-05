Sport a Catalyst for Caribbean Growth and Youth Empowerment – Prime Minister Holness

Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has described sporting initiatives like the CARICOM Road Races as among the most powerful instruments for advancing the region—stimulating economic activity, strengthening community ties, and uplifting Caribbean youth.

“Every race, match and meet is a vehicle towards sustainable and transformational growth and development,” the Prime Minister stated.

He was speaking during the 18th CARICOM Road Races Award Ceremony at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Saturday (July 5).

Prime Minister Holness highlighted the cross-sectoral impact of sport, noting its potential to stimulate job creation and contribute meaningfully to economic momentum.

“We must also seize the opportunity at the intersection of sports and tourism, a natural ecosystem with immense potential to generate jobs, drive economic activity and foster regional pride,” he added.

Dr. Holness called for strategic investment in youth and structured athletic programmes, emphasising the importance of long-term sports development across the Caribbean.

“In 2011, CARICOM laid out a bold vision, a plan to use sports, yes for fun, but, beyond that, for building stronger communities. If we are serious about unlocking the full potential of our young people, then we must invest deliberately and strategically in school-based physical education, community sports programmes and regional talent exchange initiatives,” he stated.

The Prime Minister commended the contributions of regional and local partners in staging the CARICOM road races, which attracted participants from across the Caribbean.

“This event reminds us that health is not just a personal responsibility, but a regional priority. [It] demonstrates our unity, purpose and the power of moving together,” Dr. Holness said.

The races, which comprised 5K and 10K runs and 5K walks, preceded the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, being hosted in Montego Bay from July 6 to 8.