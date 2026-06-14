SPM Waste Management Staff Urged to Lift Service Delivery

Staff of SPM Waste Management Limited have been challenged to commit to lifting service delivery and professionalism, following the opening of their new administrative offices at Hanbury, Manchester.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) regional entity, which serves the parishes of Manchester, Clarendon and St. Elizabeth, previously occupied cramped spaces at the Mandeville Plaza.

Addressing the recent opening of the new offices, NSWMA Executive Director, Audley Gordon, said that the new and improved surroundings provide an opportunity for the southern team to strive to become the leading region within the NSWMA family.

He urged the team to raise standards in waste collection and customer service, while fostering a culture of teamwork and respect.

Mr. Gordon said the opening of the new offices reflects years of disciplined financial management and a commitment to transforming the organisation.

The Executive Director stressed that prudent management of resources has enabled the authority to undertake projects that were once considered impossible.

He pointed to improvements in staff welfare, including the provision of uniforms, health insurance, life insurance, pension benefits and greater job security.

He also highlighted infrastructure upgrades at the head office and across the regions, noting that the new SPM facility is the third modern regional office to be completed.

Mr. Gordon emphasised the importance of providing employees with comfortable and respectful work environments, noting that workers spend most of their waking hours on the job.

Noting that human resources is the organisation’s most valuable asset, Mr. Gordon urged supervisors and employees alike to cultivate harmonious working relationships and make the facility a catalyst for better service to the public.

Custos of Manchester, Hon. Garfield Green, congratulated the SPM team on the opening of the new office space, describing it as a symbol of growth and dedication.

He commended sanitation workers for their contribution to maintaining a clean and healthy environment, noting that their efforts are often overlooked despite the essential role they play.

Custos Green urged residents, businesses and users of communal skips to dispose of waste responsibly and to show greater respect for sanitation workers.

He noted that maintaining a clean parish is a shared responsibility between service providers and the public, adding that greater cooperation would help create a more orderly, respectful and welcoming Manchester.

Custos Green expressed confidence that the new facility will strengthen SPM’s operations and enhance its impact throughout the region.