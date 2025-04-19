Splash Resource Centre Opens at the Black River Primary and Infant School

Grade-five teacher at the Black River Primary and Infant School in St. Elizabeth, Dennis Mcogg, has spearheaded the opening of a Special Pupil Learning and Socialization Haven (SPLASH) Resource Centre at the institution.

The aim is to help special needs students who require more attention in the classroom, than their much quicker counterparts.

It was done as part of an aspiring principal project, which he is undertaking through the National College for Educational Leadership programme (NCEL).

Mr. Mcogg told JIS News that with the help of a committee, teachers, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President and several sponsors, a classroom was retrofitted to create the SPLASH Resource Room.

“That is a group that sometimes has been neglected, and they feel like they’re not worthy or they’re not up to par. Therefore, they start to develop behavioural issues, anger problems and they feel frustrated, and they don’t feel catered for,” Mr. Mcogg said.

“We have worked together to retrofit a classroom and to make it a special place for students who are underperforming at their level, both educationally and socially. This room can cater to their needs and help them to develop and grow in an environment that they feel loved and appreciated and welcome,” he added.

Mr. Mcogg informed that students from each grade will be rostered to utilize the room.

“Their teachers will take them there and they will interact with them, teach them through the curriculum, as well as give them free time to explore. So, grades 1, 3, and 5 will utilize the room in the first phase. In the second phase, we will take grades 2, 4, and 6,” he explained.

“This initiative aims to assure students that no matter where they start, they can still matriculate. Once they are willing and once the environment is conducive to their learning, it will help to push them along so that they can become all of what they want to become or what God has created them to become,” he added.

The passionate educator told JIS News that he was a slow learner in his earlier years, and thanks to the many teachers who believed in his abilities along the way, he was able to overcome.

It was with this in mind, that he conceptualized the resource room for students who may be struggling to keep up with their studies.

He also informed that students would have access to several books and educational games and that later, the SPLASH room will be outfitted with computers, so students can access the internet.

For her part, Principal of the Black River Primary and Infant School, Sharon Whyte, noted that the room is a space where students can receive individualized support, explore their interests, and develop their skills.

“As principal, I would like to express my gratitude to the founder, Mr. Mcogg, and his hardworking committee members, all the donors, the partners, the other stakeholders, for their generous support in making this resource room a reality,” she said.

“As we officially open this facility, I invite you all to join us in exploring the endless possibilities it has to offer. Let us continue to work together to provide our students with the best possible education and support,” Ms. Whyte added.