Spirited Kickoff to CARICOM Week 2025

In a spirited kickoff to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Week 2025, Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, officially launched the activities with the 18th CARICOM 5K/10K Run/Walk on Saturday (July 5) in Montego Bay.

The event, which drew participants from across the Caribbean, commenced at the Montego Bay Convention Centre and served as a powerful symbol of unity, wellness, and regional pride.

The scenic route traced the Rose Hall main road near Ironshore, offering runners and walkers a picturesque loop through the elegant corridors of Rose Hall.

The race marked the start of a four-day celebration, running from July 5 to 8, dedicated to advancing regional integration, promoting healthy living, and celebrating Caribbean identity.

“Speaking with JIS News, Prime Minister Holness expressed his honour at launching CARICOM Week in such a vibrant fashion, marking his first public engagement as the newly appointed CARICOM Chair.

“It’s my pleasure to join participants from across the region in a celebration of unity, wellness, and Caribbean pride. Congratulations to all the awardees and participants. Your energy and spirit truly reflect the strength of our regional community. Here’s to a more connected, healthier Caribbean,” he said.

Dr. Holness further underscored the importance of regional cooperation, noting that the Caribbean Community and Common Market serves as a crucial platform for uniting Member States in pursuit of shared goals.

“CARICOM can accomplish a lot by speaking with one voice and uniting for a shared purpose,” he stated.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, echoed the Prime Minister’s remarks, underscoring Jamaica’s role as a regional hub for hosting high-profile conferences and diplomatic engagements.

“Hosting this event (CARICOM Week) just after the Diaspora conference shows that Jamaica is in demand for prestigious regional gatherings, demonstrating our commitment to regional development and international engagement,” she said

Montego Bay’s Mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon, praised the city’s evolution into a thriving business hub, highlighting its growing prominence within the Caribbean.

“Montego Bay has grown by leaps and bounds and is now recognised as a key economic centre in the region,” he stated.

CARICOM was founded in 1973 to promote economic integration, cooperation, and development among Caribbean nations.

Its core objectives include fostering trade, ensuring regional stability, and addressing common challenges such as climate change, security, and sustainable development.

A major highlight of CARICOM Week, the Road Races aim to promote healthy lifestyles and regional solidarity.

Participants of all ages and fitness levels took to the scenic route, embracing friendly competition and community spirit.

Awards were presented to top finishers across various categories, celebrating both athletic excellence and Caribbean camaraderie.

Prime Minister Holness said events like the 5K/10K Run/Walk serve as a powerful reminder of the region’s shared heritage and the ongoing importance of working collectively toward a prosperous Caribbean future.

“With the week continuing through July 8, Jamaica will continue to showcase its leadership role in fostering regional unity and development,” he stated.