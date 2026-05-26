Speeding and Distracted Driving Dangerous Combination – JCF

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is warning motorists that speeding and distracted driving continue to be a dangerous combination, contributing to road crashes and fatalities across the island.

Commanding Officer for the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Senior Superintendent (SSP) Lloyd Darby, said excessive speed reduces a driver’s ability to react quickly to hazards, particularly when attention is divided.

“We want persons to realise what is happening and to know that speed, even if it is not the main cause, increases the impact and likelihood of you being seriously hurt or killed if there is a collision,” SSP Darby said.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, he explained that distracted driving, especially cell phone use, remains a major concern for the police.

The Senior Superintendent pointed out that activities such as texting, making calls, watching videos, or paying attention to events outside the vehicle can significantly reduce a driver’s concentration.

“You can’t be gazing at pedestrians outside, looking at billboards, paying attention to which music event is going to be happening. You need to be focused on the task of driving to get from point A to point B safely,” he said.

SPP Darby stressed that research shows drivers require between 1.5 and two seconds to react after identifying a hazard, during which time a speeding vehicle continues travelling at high velocity.

He said the police continue to enforce the provisions of the Road Traffic Act relating to speeding and the use of electronic devices while driving.

For 2024, more than 26,000 tickets were issued for offences related to the use of devices while driving, while more than 21,000 tickets were issued in 2025.

Since the start of 2026, the police have already issued more than 7,600 tickets for motorists using handheld devices while driving.

SSP Darby is encouraging motorists to practise defensive driving and remain fully alert while operating motor vehicles.

“If you are going to drive defensively, you have to pay attention to everything that is happening on the road,” he said.