Special Traffic Arrangements for PM’s Swearing-In Ceremony on Tuesday

Special traffic arrangements will be in place for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

The function will be held on Tuesday, September 16 at King’s House, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

“For Tuesday’s ceremony, we’ll have security and traffic personnel deployed throughout the area,” Senior Communications Strategist, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dennis Brooks, told JIS News.

“Patrols will be active along Hope Road, East King’s House Road, and Lady Musgrave Road, and officers will be stationed at key intersections to guide the flow of vehicles and people,” he said.

He said that the traffic officers will be on location from early afternoon and will remain in place for the duration of the event to ensure safe and orderly movement.

He said that no road closures are designated at this time.

“Our focus will be on keeping traffic flowing as smoothly as possible. With Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) officers posted at intersections and patrols along the major roads, we are working to ensure that guests can access the venue while limiting inconvenience to residents and other commuters,” he said.

Members of the public attending the swearing-in will be admitted through the East King’s House Road gate.

General guests will park on the East Lawn, VIPs on the West Lawn, and VVIPs will park at Bishop Lodge on the King’s House compound.

Mr. Brooks said that officers will be on duty at entrances and exits to manage the movement of vehicles and guests.