Special Recognition of Senior Citizens During September

State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, has underscored the value and resilience of the elderly population.

At the launch of Senior Citizens Month 2025 (September), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on August 29, Dr. Dunn described senior citizens as “living national treasures, the steadfast pillars on whom Jamaica’s foundation has been built and a guiding force that continues to shape our future”.

Representing Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., Dr. Dunn noted that their “flames of experience, resilience and contribution” reflect the sacrifices made to build the nation.

“These men and women have toiled under the sun of our sugar fields, navigated the storms of economic hardship, and nurtured generations with love,” the State Minister continued.

Dr. Dunn added that Senior Citizens Month provides an opportunity to reaffirm the principles of dignity, inclusion and respect that are at the heart of the National Policy for Senior Citizens.

“Our seniors carry within them the wisdom of the past and the strength of perseverance. Senior Citizens Month 2025 provides us with that spark – a time to celebrate with our elders and to reaffirm the principles of dignity, inclusion and respect,” he said.

“Senior citizens, we honour you this month, but we also honour you for a lifetime. We recognise your endurance, value, and the wisdom you bring to our nation… . You are cherished, your contributions honoured, and your presence is invaluable. Today, we celebrate you,” the State Minister added.

He called on families and communities across Jamaica to “uphold the dignity of our seniors, respect their experiences, and ensure that age is recognised as a part of honour, not a limitation”.

The 2025 observance is being celebrated under the theme ‘Respect, Protect, Empower and Connect’.

For her part, Board Chairman, National Council for Senior Citizens, Julian McKoy Davis, described the theme as “timely and apt”, noting that it reflects Jamaica’s commitment to respecting the well-being of older Jamaicans.

“Let us do our part in respecting our older persons by protecting them and empowering them with information and services. And while doing so, we need to ensure that they remain connected and are not isolated and alone,” she urged.

She also encouraged wide participation in the activities planned for the month.

“One of the things that I absolutely like and appreciate about this month and about what the National Council is doing is that they are making it accessible, all the activities accessible to everybody, So, it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, where you are in Jamaica, you have no excuse not to participate,” she said.