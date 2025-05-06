Special Read Across Jamaica Day for Students at Yallahs Primary

It was a Read Across Jamaica Day execution with a twist as scores of students at the Yallahs Primary School in St. Thomas took turns boarding a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus on the school’s compound to participate in reading sessions.

The sessions were led by senior members of the JUTC and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) as together the entities promoted road safety among their young listeners.

At the end of the sessions, the students were given the welcomed opportunity to enjoy the air-conditioned comfort of the large and spacious vehicle just a little longer, by being taken on a ride around the school’s field.

Corporate Communications Manager at the JUTC, Shantole Thompson, speaking with JIS News on location earlier today (May 6), underscored that the event formed part of the company’s ‘Stand In Line’ and ‘Ride Right with JUTC’ campaigns.

“One of the things we are pushing is when you are waiting for any transportation you need to stand in line, so partnering with the JCF to promote road safety was a no-brainer for us,” the Manager said.

“The book that we read spoke about road etiquette, the stoplight [and] what you should do when crossing the road,” she added.

In December, the JUTC extended its service to St. Thomas with two new routes – one to Yallahs and another to Morant Bay.

Ms. Thompson said that through the Read Across Jamaica Day execution, the company is emphasising “why JUTC is the better option because our drivers are trained [and] you are safe.”

“One of the reasons we wanted to give them a tour of the bus is so that they are comfortable, so that they could understand what the JUTC offers and it would be their go-to transportation, especially because our prices for concession are very cheap – it’s $20 with your SmartFare card,” she noted.

One of Yallahs Primary School’s Vice Principals, Racquel Campbell-Ivey, expressed elation at the school being chosen for the initiative.

“I am very elated… the children are excited; it’s a new experience and [it] adds a lot to our Reading Day,” she said.

Reading Day at the institution meant that the students were all dressed up as their favourite storybook characters and participated in various activities throughout the day, all promoting the value of reading.

Also on location and leading reading sessions were Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, James Robertson and Councillor for the Llandewey Division, Andrea Patience.

The JUTC also participated in Read Across Jamaica Day exercises at Crescent Primary and Eltham Primary Schools.