Special Needs Institutions to Benefit from Rural School Bus System Rollout

Special needs institutions are among the beneficiaries of the Government’s Rural School Bus System, a strategic move aimed at advancing equity and inclusive access across the education sector.

Speaking during Wednesday’s (August 27) Blessing Ceremony for the National Rural School Bus Programme at Jamaica House, Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, announced that in the first phase, 12 school buses will be assigned to serve special needs institutions.

“Another two [are] to be added in phase two, with more schools for children with special needs to follow. This ensures that no child, regardless of ability or circumstance, is left behind,” he said.

Minister Vaz advised that plans remain on track for the official rollout of the programme’s first phase on Monday, September 8, as schools resume following orientation for the 2025-26 academic year.

He stated that phase one will benefit thousands of students across 258 institutions islandwide, with 55 of the 122 designated routes being launched in all parishes, served by 60 of the initial 110 school buses.

“The remaining 40 buses will be introduced gradually between September and November, with an additional 10 buses held in reserve to guarantee continuity of service,” the Minister added.

Mr. Vaz noted that between 2022 and 2025, a total of 73 children lost their lives in road crashes, including 12 fatalities recorded so far this year

“Each loss represents not just a child’s unfulfilled dreams, but a family’s heartbreak and a community’s grief. These sobering realities remind us that this programme is not optional, it is essential, and it is necessary,” he emphasised.

Describing the initiative as “one of the most transformational… that has taken place in the transport industry”, Minister Vaz affirmed that the system will provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation for students.

“It is about equity, safety and dignity, ensuring children in rural parishes can travel to school without fear. For years, children in urban areas have benefited from a structured school bus system through the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC). Come the September [2025] school term, that commitment extends to rural Jamaica,” he declared.