Special Meeting Of Cabinet Held With NaRRa

A special meeting of the Cabinet was convened with the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) and multiple government agencies to propose projects for inclusion in NaRRA’s register on Friday (June 19).

Among the entities present at AC Hotel in Kingston were National Housing Trust (NHT), Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Urban Development Corporation (UDC), Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ), National Works Agency (NWA), Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ), National Land Agency (NLA), National Water Commission (NWC) and the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC).

NaRRA will serve as the central coordinating authority for post-hurricane reconstruction, with a mandate to eliminate bureaucracy, reduce fragmentation, and prevent project delays.

In his address, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, tasked participants to visualize NaRRA’s operationalisation in concentric circles.

He explained that the first concentric circle is to stand up the entity, that is, putting in the law, leaders and staff.

“That concentric circle is almost complete. We have the chief executive officer. …We will start finding offices [and] getting staff. We’re not going to do things sequentially. Some things will have to be done simultaneously as we map out the critical path to success,” Dr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister shared that the second concentric circle is to identify the projects that will be included in NaRRA’s register.

“This meeting is about fulfilling that second concentric circle of visioning. This concentric circle will have several such meetings like this, before we can say it is complete. Now, the Cabinet has done some visioning already because some of the projects are projects that we have been working on for years, but we just haven’t moved it off the ground,” he explained.

Dr. Holness highlighted that part of the visioning exercise is to achieve connectivity.

He said each entity represented at the meeting is working on its own set of projects and the challenge is to bring those individual efforts together into an effective network.

Dr. Holness added that when all the projects are presented in one space, each entity should be prompted to consider how its work connects with the others.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of NaRRA, Ambassador Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, said the entity is critical to the future of Jamaica.

“In that regard, it means that any success that NaRRA gets is a shared success. We have to do it together. If we miss this window, then we would have missed perhaps the greatest development chance that Jamaica has had in a long time,” Ambassador Anderson said.

He explained that the intention is to make Jamaica a global model for resilient reconstruction, infrastructure delivery and disaster recovery.

“It means that we must lead, coordinate and accelerate Jamaica’s reconstruction and resilience programmes to world-class project delivery, transparent governance, strategic partnerships and innovative technology, ensuring that every investment creates stronger communities, modern infrastructure and long-term national resilience,” he said.