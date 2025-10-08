Special Focus on Homelessness on October 10

Jamaica will join the global community in observing World Homeless Day on Friday, October 10, under the theme ‘Bridging Gaps in Homelessness: Connecting Persons to Services and Community through Data Collection’.

This year’s observance coincides with the ongoing National Homeless Survey, which runs from October 6 to 10 across all parishes.

Secretary, Board of Supervision, Treka Lewis, told JIS News that the survey was deliberately timed to “synergise with World Homeless Day,” and seeks to provide critical data to guide future policies and services for persons experiencing homelessness across the island.

She further informed that to commemorate the Day, the Poor Relief Department in each Municipal Corporation will host its own activity aimed at supporting persons experiencing homelessness and raising public awareness.

“It is a part of our awareness-building initiative. It’s a part of engaging persons experiencing homelessness [and] reminding them that we are continually working to improve the situation,” said Miss Lewis.

She emphasised that the aim is not to keep individuals in homelessness, but rather to provide them with pathways to stability.

“We invite volunteers to participate on the Day and to provide whatever service they can. Sometimes it’s as simple as helping someone get back their identification or they may have a legal matter,” she said.

Miss Lewis further pointed out that October 10 is also recognised as World Mental Health Day and as such some parishes will collaborate with the Ministry of Health and Wellness on their activities.

She is also urging citizens to report cases of homelessness by calling the Poor Relief Office in each Municipal Corporation, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development or the Board of Supervision

“If persons are aware of individuals who are on the streets or in areas where we may have missed or living in a tucked away little hut somewhere in the community, then we ask that they provide us with that information,” said Miss Lewis.