SPARK Website Live

The website for the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) programme, which will provide information about the initiative to enable the public to trace the progress of works, is now live.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic, Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Robert Morgan, launched the website during the contract signing for works under the programme at Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday (December 5).

He said that the website https://sparkjamaica.gov.jm/ has various components.

“It will give you all the information about the SPARK programme. It will give you, also, historical information, and so on,” he noted.

Minister Morgan also said: “One of the important aspects of the website is a document centre where it will give the public access to all publicly available documents related to the programme. For example, the roads that will be prepared will go on the website.”

He informed that the governance framework will be placed on the website.

“The National Works Agency (NWA) has come up with a governance framework – it was approved by Cabinet – which will govern how the SPARK programme is executed and how the accountability of the SPARK programme will be manifested,” the Minister said.

During the ceremony, four contracts valued at $36.04 billion were signed with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), to undertake road rehabilitation projects under SPARK.

The NWA will be responsible for the management and implementation of all works under the SPARK programme and will be supported by teams of engineers, consultants and other technical professionals.

Sixty main roads and approximately 600 priority roadways across 63 constituencies have been identified for rehabilitation under the initiative.