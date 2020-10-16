Spanish Town Road ITA Depot to Reopen After Heroes Weekend

The Spanish Town Road Depot of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is scheduled to reopen with full service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, following the Heroes Weekend.

The ITA has advised that the facility is now safe to reopen for business following deep cleaning and sanitization exercises after the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location. During the closure, the Authority advised persons with scheduled appointments at that location to visit the Harbour View Depot to conduct business.

The Authority expresses its gratitude to members of the public for their understanding and cooperating with the changes during the period.

The ITA continues to encourage persons to exercise caution and follow the protocols established for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.