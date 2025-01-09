Spanish Town Road and Mannings Hill Road in Kingston Among Roadways Being Addressed Under REACH Road Rehabilitation Programme

Rehabilitative works have commenced along Spanish Town Road and Mannings Hill Road in Kingston to address poor road conditions along these significant thoroughfares.

The works which commenced on Tuesday, January 7, will continue over the course of the next two weeks.

The works were implemented as part of the $5 billion road rehabilitation component of the Relief Emergency Assistance and Community Help (REACH) programme.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says that the works are targeting the worst affected sections of these roadways.

The intent, he stated, is to restore the driving surfaces of these roadways to a more favourable condition.

Mr. Shaw says that works have been underway, under the programme, along several roadways across the Corporate Area and will continue over the course of the next few weeks.

Roadways that are now being targeted under the programme, into early next week, include Michael Manley Boulevard, Old Hope Road from Matilda’s Corner to UTECH, Waterloo Road, Red Hills Road, Eastwood Park Road and East Kings House Road.

Mr. Shaw says that while the bulk of the rehabilitative works will be conducted outside peak traffic hours, motorists are being advised to proceed with caution along roadways prepared for rehabilitation.