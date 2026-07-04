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Spanish Town High School Graduation Ceremony – Photos Only

July 4, 2026
Education
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Spanish Town High School Graduation Ceremony – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (right), greets members of the Spanish Town High’s graduating class of 2026 during the ceremony on Wednesday (July 1) at the school's Old Harbour Road address in St. Catherine.
Spanish Town High School Graduation Ceremony – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, addresses members of the audience at Spanish Town High’s 2026 graduation ceremony on Wednesday (July 1), at the school's Old Harbour Road address in St. Catherine.
Spanish Town High School Graduation Ceremony – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, addresses members of the audience at Spanish Town High’s 2026 graduation ceremony on Wednesday (July 1), at the school's Old Harbour Road address in St. Catherine.
Spanish Town High School Graduation Ceremony – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, presents Raul Taylor with his certificate during Spanish Town High School's 2026 graduation ceremony on Wednesday (July 1), at the institution's Old Harbour Road address in St. Catherine.
Last Updated: July 4, 2026