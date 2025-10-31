Spanish Ambassador Pledges Support to St. James

The Government of Spain has expressed solidarity with the people of Montego Bay in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, pledging support to assist with the parish’s recovery efforts.

Spanish Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency José María Fernández López de Turiso, made the commitment during a visit to the St. James Municipal Corporation on Thursday (October 30), where he met with Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, and other local officials during an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) meeting.

“I just wanted to bring a message of solidarity,” Ambassador Fernández López de Turiso said.

“We’ve made a long way from Kingston, but we felt it was very necessary for us to be here. We’ve been partnering with the Mayor of Montego Bay for many years, and we thought it was our duty and responsibility to bring a message of support and appreciation to all of you,” he said.

The Ambassador noted that Spain, which maintains strong bilateral ties with Jamaica, stands ready to explore areas of cooperation and assistance as the parish begins its recovery.

“We are going to be in touch to determine what kind of assistance we can bring but, definitely, you can count on us. You can count on Spain, and on our personal effort as well,” he stated.

In response, Mayor Vernon expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and his team for their show of support and willingness to assist.

He said that the visit and message of solidarity are deeply appreciated by the people of St. James, who continue to rebuild after the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The Spanish Government’s expression of support forms part of a broader wave of international assistance being extended to Jamaica’s western parishes as recovery efforts intensify.