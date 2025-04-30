Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project Now 90 Per Cent Complete

The multibillion-dollar Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) is 90 per cent complete, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, has advised.

Addressing Wednesday’s (April 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, he said work has been completed on Part A, which entails the May Pen to Williamsfield toll road extension.

“We have given the public a benefit of no tolling over the last several months. Part B-2, Harbour View to Yallahs Bridge, which is a four-lane highway, is also open to the public, as well as Part B-3 and 4, Yallahs to Port Antonio and Morant Bay to Cedar Valley, which is a two-lane highway, which was divided into three tranches. One and two are substantially complete, and we have minor outstanding works there, and tranche three is now significantly complete,” the Minister further informed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Morgan disclosed that Cabinet recently approved the Port Antonio Bypass.

“The US$81-million investment will ease traffic congestion and open up Port Antonio to more development as well as give persons better access to that side of the island,” he said.

Mr. Morgan further advised that the $1-billion Grange Lane dualisation project in St. Catherine is 92 per cent complete. The development is expected to be completed by June.

“Cabinet has also approved the $2.4-billion Braeton Road to part of the Hellshire main road. This contract has been awarded to S&G [Limited], and it will commence in June of this year,” he indicated.