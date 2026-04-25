South Coast Tourism Post-Hurricane Revival Highlights Jamaica’s Overall Industry Resilience

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica’s tourism sector is demonstrating strong resilience, with several key attractions on the south coast reopening and positioning to meet renewed international demand just six months after Hurricane Melissa.

He was speaking to journalists during a visit to Appleton Estate in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (April 23), as part of day one of the Ministry’s South Coast Confidence Tour.

The initiative is aimed at showcasing recovery progress and strengthening both investor and visitor confidence in the destination.

Mr. Bartlett noted that the reopening of major tourism assets signals Jamaica’s readiness to welcome visitors, even after what he described as one of the most devastating hurricanes to impact the country.

“What this is showing is a resilience… the resilience of the Jamaican people… that even when we have been impacted the way we have by the worst hurricane that has hit Jamaica in its history… we, within six months, are able to say to the international community – ‘come back to Jamaica… we are open for business’,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the Appleton Estate Experience, which reopened recently, is already attracting renewed visitor interest, including international guests.

Mr. Bartlett emphasised that tourism remains a critical driver of economic activity, particularly for workers and communities that depend on the sector.

“For the workers, it’s about income… the opportunity to meet their needs, to pay their bills… and to enable their children to go back to school… that’s the power of tourism,” he stated.

Master Blender at Appleton Estate, Joy Spence, noted that the team took deliberate steps to restore the attraction to its premium standard before reopening.

“We had to make everything right, not just for our staff, but for the visitors coming here, because this is a premium experience… and we wanted to maintain that,” she said.

Additionally, Ms. Spence noted that the reopening marks a significant milestone for staff and the wider community.

“We are finally reopening after almost six months. We are happy that everybody’s back at work, and we can once again take our visitors through all the stations on our tour,” she said.

For his part, General Manager at J. Wray and Nephew Jamaica, Cecil Smith Jr., described the attraction as a key component of Jamaica’s tourism offering.

“The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience is one of Jamaica’s biggest jewels… and I encourage all Jamaicans to come on down and enjoy the facilities,” he said.

The South Coast Confidence Tour forms part of the Ministry’s strategic push to highlight the resilience, diversity, and readiness of tourism products across St. Elizabeth and the wider south coast.

On the first day of the tour, Minister Bartlett also visited YS Falls, Black River Safari, and the Garden Hotel in Manchester.