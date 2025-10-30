Some Health Centres in SERHA Reopen Today; Hospitals in Emergency Mode

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is advising that some health centres within SERHA have reopened today. The following health centres are open from 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.:

Full services are currently being offered at five of our major hospitals: Kingston Public Hospital, National Chest Hospital, Hope Institute, Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Other major hospitals remain open, they continue to operate in emergency mode to provide critical and life-saving care only. Non-emergency services are temporarily suspended as staff work to manage emergency cases and stabilise operations amid ongoing challenges related to power supply and infrastructure damage.

SERHA reminds the public to:

• Continue taking prescribed medications as directed.

• Store medicines in a cool, dry place.

• In an emergency, visit the nearest hospital where possible, or contact the local health authorities for guidance.

For further information, please contact the Regional Office’s Emergency Operations Centre at 1-658-202-9483, 1-658-202-9474 and 1-876-548-3471.