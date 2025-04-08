Solidarity Programme to Be Rolled Out Soon

The Solidarity Programme, which aims to address the needs of vulnerable Jamaicans who are not currently benefiting from existing government initiatives, will be rolled out soon.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, provided an update on the programme while addressing a diaspora forum at the ChristWay Baptist Church, in Miramar, Florida, on April 4.

“Jamaica is at the inflection point in its transformation journey and during this difficult cocoon, whoever is at the helm must assure, if not guarantee, those who have not yet felt the effects of transformation, those who have been displaced by the process of progress, that the process of transformation will be fair, inclusive and equitable and that is what this Government has sought to do. We have announced a programme called the Solidarity Programme and we will be rolling that programme out shortly,” he said.

Through the $1-billion Solidarity Programme, one-time cash grants of $20,000 will be provided to 50,000 vulnerable Jamaicans. The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Holness during his Budget presentation in the House of Representatives in March.

To be eligible for the grant, individuals should not be beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), the Social Pension Programme, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) or the Reverse Income Tax Credit.

“So, I want to say that we have solidarity; we stand with you and we are going to structure a programme to make sure that we get to you too as well, because the growth that we are trying to achieve is inclusive and equitable,” Dr. Holness said.

Meanwhile, he said the Government will continue to implement policies and programmes that will transform the economy, provide jobs, as well as improve the lives of Jamaicans.

“Not one Jamaican civil servant or public-sector worker was laid off during COVID, not one, and no salaries were cut during COVID for public-sector workers. None. Point that is oftentimes overlooked, but it should and must be said, good economic management do that,” he said.

He added, as well, that critical investments have been made in sectors such as health, infrastructure and national security.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Holness called on Jamaicans in the diaspora to invest in the country as part of the push to grow the economy, create jobs, and raise living standards.

“It means that we have to mobilise the Jamaican Diaspora. Yes, we want the remittances. We want the great philanthropy that you exercise for our country, but I want you to buy homes in Jamaica. I want you to come back with the AI (artificial intelligence) technology,” the Prime Minister said.

“I want you to come back with the cybersecurity expertise and set up business. I want you to come back to Jamaica and invest in Jamaica and help us build that economy,” he added.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need for persons in the diaspora to partner to equip the local workforce with the skills and training required to support the evolving demands of 21st century industries.