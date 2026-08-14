Solid Waste Enforcement Activities Intensify in 2025

A total of 10,233 removal notices were served as part of solid waste enforcement and compliance activities carried out in 2025.

In addition, 2,878 anti-litter tickets were issued, and 2,551 surveillance operations were conducted to identify and apprehend persons in breach of the provisions of the National Solid Waste Management Act, 2002.

This information is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2025, which was recently tabled in the House of Representatives.

Public education initiatives aimed at promoting solid waste management best practices also continued under the theme ‘Pass Di Broom – End Plastic Pollution, the Future is Reusable’.

“Through the Northern and Eastern St. Andrew Belt Initiative and the Plastic Waste Separation Initiative, 60,095 pounds and 390,104 pounds of plastic waste, respectively, were diverted from disposal sites,” the report said.

Meanwhile, composting initiatives were launched in Gordon Town, St. Andrew; Woodstock Orchards, Portland; Content, Westmoreland; and Newell, St. Elizabeth.

Also, in observance of International Coastal Clean-up Day on September 20, a total of 6,884 bags of garbage, weighing an estimated 34,968 kilogrammes, were collected from 133 sites across the island.

Some 124 organisations and 7,986 volunteers participated in the initiative, collecting garbage along 193 kilometres of coastline.

“There was a 12 per cent increase in the volume of waste collected, despite a 56 per cent reduction in the length of coastline cleaned, compared with 2024. As in previous years, the garbage consisted primarily of plastic beverage bottles and plastic bottle caps,” the PIOJ said.