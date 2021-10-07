Soil Fertility Project To Be Included In Public Sector Investment Programme

The Soil Fertility Mapping Project for Sustainable Agriculture in Jamaica is to be included in the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during the virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (October 6).

The project involves partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco over a period of four years.

Its purpose is to establish a database with updated information regarding the availability of fertile soil throughout the country.

Among the features of the projects are developing fertiliser recommendations for crops and establish fertiliser programmes; putting in place a geo-reference soil fertility information system for the country; and enhancement of the human and technical capacity of farmers, extension officers and researchers in soil information, and fertility monitoring and management.

PSIP is a rolling five-year plan of Cabinet-approved investment projects.

Minister Williams said that the Soil Fertility Mapping Project is in keeping with a commitment by Jamaica and Morocco to strengthen bilateral partnership and expand activities that form part of the 2016 Framework Agreement on Cooperation on Fertilisers and Soil Fertility.