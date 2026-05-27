Social Security Building At National Heroes Circle Renamed In Honour of Lynden Newland

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security building at 14 National Heroes Circle in Kingston has been renamed the Lynden Newland Building, in honour of the late former Minister of Labour and National Insurance, Lynden Newland.

This is part of the Jamaica Legacy Project, which was undertaken jointly by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Delivering the keynote address at the ceremony on May 26, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the occasion was a fitting tribute during Workers Week, noting that Mr. Newland’s contribution to Jamaica’s social protection system had left a lasting impact on generations of citizens.

He described the late Minister as a public servant “for whom public service was a calling” and whose work represented “the patient work of institution building” that continues to shape the delivery of services to Jamaicans.

Dr. Holness said the Ministry occupies a critical place in national life, because it intersects with issues of work, dignity, protection and opportunity. He noted that the Ministry serves workers seeking fair treatment, pensioners depending on State support, employers, trade unions, persons with disabilities, vulnerable citizens and families in need.

“For that reason, it is fitting that in Workers’ Week, this building at 14 National Heroes Circle should be dedicated in honour of Lynden Newland,” the Prime Minister added.

He praised Mr. Newland for helping to establish one of Jamaica’s strongest pillars of social protection through the National Insurance Scheme (NIS). He said the reform demonstrated that national development was not solely about economic output but also about ensuring security and dignity for ordinary citizens throughout their lives.

Dr. Holness pointed out that while many Jamaicans may not immediately recognise Mr. Newland’s name, they continue to benefit from the institutions he helped to create through pensions, worker protection and even the National Housing Development system, which he noted emerged from the NIS framework.

Reflecting on the history of the building itself, Dr. Holness said the structure, now more than 50 years old, has outlived its useful life and should eventually be replaced with a modern facility more reflective of Jamaica’s ambitions.

He recalled spending part of his childhood in the building with his mother, who worked there for more than two decades, and noted that the original vision for National Heroes Circle included a coordinated development of national institutions around the historic site. He said the long-delayed national project, including the construction of a new Parliament building, remains part of the Government’s future ambitions.

Dr. Holness emphasised that while buildings are constructed of “concrete, glass and stone,” institutions are built on values, memory and standards. He said the naming of the building is intended to remind public servants and citizens alike of the importance of discipline, foresight and social protection.

“Government works best when it plans beyond immediate needs, when it protects beyond the visible and builds systems strong enough to serve generations,” he said, adding that society is judged by how it cares for its weakest and most vulnerable citizens.

Addressing the future of labour and social protection, the Prime Minister said Jamaica must prepare for the changing world of work driven by technology, evolving skills requirements and an ageing population. He argued that productivity and wages must rise together and called for a stronger social contract between workers and employers.

Dr. Holness said Jamaica must embrace efficiency and merit while maintaining fairness and equity, warning that systems rewarding non-performance would struggle to compete in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

The Prime Minister also urged public-sector workers to improve the quality of customer service, saying frustration among citizens with public services continues to grow. He stressed that the Lynden Newland Building should symbolise compassion, patience and care for the poor and vulnerable.

Commending Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, for spearheading the initiative, Dr. Holness said the renamed building should stand as “a monument to social protection, institutional courage, compassion, care and public duty”, while expressing confidence that Jamaica would continue to produce public servants worthy of such honour.