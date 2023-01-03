Social Housing Programme Beneficiaries Urged to Become Model Citizens

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is urging beneficiaries under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) to become model citizens in their communities.
“You must become contributors to the community and give leadership. Become a beacon and an example of positive action and behaviour,” Mr. Holness said.
He was speaking at a recent ceremony for the handover of a three-bedroom home to Anthony Perkins and his family in Andrews Lane, St. Andrew.
The Prime Minister also participated in ribbon cutting ceremonies to officially present new houses to families in Rock Hall, Stony Hill, Kintyre Close and Callaloo Close on the day.
He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the “benefit to the fullest”.
Mr. Holness said that housing units provided under the NSHP should never be rented or turned into shops, and any expansion works must be authorised by the relevant municipal authority, and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation must be appropriately notified.
“Everything that we do is about regularisation, turning informality into a formal, established process,” he said.
The NSHP is the housing component of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.
Conceptualised by the Prime Minister, the programme is geared at improving the housing conditions of the country’s poor and disadvantaged through the provision of quality, affordable and sustainable housing.
It is being implemented through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.