Social Development Commission to Conduct Programme Review

The Social Development Commission (SDC) will be mobilising a technical advisory group of industry experts to review its programmes.

This was disclosed by Executive Director, Omar Frith, during the agency’s inaugural National Staff Summit at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (May 6).

The event was held under the theme ‘Reset. Rebuild. Reignite. SDC in Transition’.

Mr. Frith indicated that the group’s members will be drawn from various sectors.

These, he pointed out, include Ministries, universities, as well as “from actors who are in the field of community work, entrepreneurs, policy directors [and] funding agencies… to have a discussion as to what are the areas of synergy; what are the things that we need to consider doing”.

The Executive Director explained that the review will ensure that programmes being pursued are relevant.

“There are so many service providers that are developing programmes and activities that we cannot afford to be competing or contesting. We should be finding a way to leverage what exists, so we don’t have to try to take on everything on our own when there are other players in the space,” Mr. Frith maintained.

He added that as the SDC strives to become more relevant and agile, it must explore innovative ways to enhance community participation.

“So one of the things we want to do is to reintroduce the community incentives and grants and awards programme. Very important. You have to sweeten the labour so that the community members can come to you when you need them,” the Executive Director told SDC staff.

He further emphasised that the agency’s officers must foster strong relationships with the communities they serve to support meaningful community development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Frith shared that the SDC is exploring the use of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to engage young people.

“So we would have met with a number of AI specialists and robotics engineers to see how best we can create programmes that integrate AI activities, gaming, and development of software into programmes that make sense to them,” he informed

The Executive Director added that the agency will be supporting a pilot AI lab project being developed by SDC Acting Parish Manager for St. Catherine, Shana-Lee Archibald, in Spanish Town.