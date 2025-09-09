Smooth Start to New School Year in St. Ann

Several schools across the parish of St. Ann are reporting a smooth and promising start to the new academic year, including high turnout.

Administrators noted that while the September 8 opening day brought the usual early-year logistical challenges, the overall mood was buoyant and the preparation evident.

Teachers and students appeared ready to tackle the new term with enthusiasm, signalling a cohort poised for success.

At the heart of the day’s excitement was Ocho Rios Primary School, the parish’s largest primary institution.

The school opened its doors to 500 first arrivals as a special incentive for the new term.

The first 500 students to reach the campus received a free gift, a gesture administrators say was designed to inspire and warmly welcome students returning from the summer break.

Principal, Suzette Barnes Wilson, spoke to JIS News about the welcoming initiative and the school’s readiness.

“Even though we didn’t advertise what we had in store for the first 500 arrivals, we still had over a 90 per cent turnout on opening day. Our teachers are both ready and excited… our students are also thrilled to be back… this should be a very good school year,” she said.

Staff members reported that lesson plans were well aligned with the start-of-year goals, and that the school’s routines were quickly re-established, allowing for a smooth transition from holiday mode to classroom focus.

At neighbouring Breadnut Hill Primary, the excitement continued as students settled in for the new term.

Acting Principal, Reiness Marsh, emphasised the positive momentum, citing well-prepared classrooms, engaged teachers, and eager learners ready to participate in a full slate of core subjects and enrichment activities.

Ms. Marsh told JIS News that the very high turnout of students underscored the resilience and determination of the school community to make this year a memorable one for all students.

Parents also shared in the optimism. One parent, Sophia Wilmott, whose child attends Breadnut Hill Primary, commented on the welcoming atmosphere and the careful planning that marked the opening.

“It feels good to see the school ready for us, with a friendly environment and clear guidance for the new term. My daughter is excited about returning to school and is looking forward to the routines and the opportunities ahead,” Ms. Wilmott told JIS News.

Another parent, Jennifer Brown, whose children attend the Ocho Rios High School, expressed confidence in the broader educational path for their long-term success.

“Starting the year with solid arrangements for the younger students and clear communication from the school gives us peace of mind. We’re hopeful that this year will bring strong academic results and positive growth for all our children,” Ms. Brown said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Ocho Rios Primary School, St. Ann’s Bay Mayor, Michael Belnavis, offered a forward-looking perspective on the parish’s educational landscape.

“St. Ann continues to invest in our children’s future. With robust programmes, supportive administrators, and engaged parents, we are building a strong foundation for success. We remain committed to maintaining the momentum as we navigate the year ahead,” he said.