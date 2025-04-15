Smart Bus Stop for Mt. Salem in St. James

A smart bus stop is to be established in the community of Mt. Salem, St. James, in short order.

This was announced by Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, during a press briefing at the St. James Municipal Corporation, on Monday (April 14).

“We are working with some stakeholders in the private sector to execute this project… . We have very good commitment from them, and we will be partnering to establish the smart bus stop,” he said.

Councillor Vernon outlined that some 2,000 persons, who are expected to work at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) and the Western Children and Adolescent Hospital and other areas of the CRH health campus when work on those buildings are complete, will be able to access the bus stop when leaving work late at night.

“They will be able to take out a phone, perhaps scan the QR code on the bus stop, [as] they will have access to the Internet, and when they scan the QR code, it will bring them to the taxi association, and the taxi association will be able to tell them which vehicle is available on the road at what time. It will increase efficiency in transportation within that space and ensure safety for the persons who don’t want to linger too long at a bus stop,” Mr. Vernon said.

He added that the project was conceptualised in this manner to address the challenge of satellite taxi stands across the city that are a nuisance and which the Municipal Corporation is aiming to eradicate.

The Mayor is hoping to get the support of the Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

The press briefing sought to inform journalists about the Municipality’s plans for fiscal year 2025/2026 and to highlight achievements for last financial year.