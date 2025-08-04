Smart Bus Stop for Mount Salem in Montego Bay

Work is underway to establish a smart bus stop in Mount Salem, Montego Bay, as part of efforts to modernise transportation and enhance public safety in the second city.

“The cordoning off of the area has started so the project is now being implemented,” said Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon.

He was addressing the unveiling of the National Solid Waste Management Authority’s (NSWMA) Waste Separation Bin initiative in Sam Sharpe Square on July 31.

Mayor Vernon explained that the smart bus stop project is being undertaken in partnership with telecommunications provider Digicel, as part of its fibre optics rollout across the second city.

It will be outfitted with internet connectivity and QR-code functionality, allowing commuters to access real-time transit information and taxi availability.

Some 2,000 persons, including staff at the Cornwall Regional Hospital and the Western Children and Adolescent Hospital, are expected to benefit from the smart bus stop.

The initiative is in support of the drive for safer, more efficient transportation hubs across Montego Bay.

It is part of the municipal corporation’s fiscal year 2025–2026 development plan and is in keeping with the city’s modernisation thrust that includes the Montego Bay Step-Up Programme and Safe Food Zones.

Digicel’s fibre optics project, Digicel Plus, will run from Freeport to Fairview, and will benefit communities such as Bogue, West Village and Mount Salem.