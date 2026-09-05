SLB Makes It Easy for Borrowers to Apply for Help Through Debt Reset Initiative

The Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) says its Debt Reset application process has been streamlined, making it easier for borrowers to apply for assistance.

Debt Recovery Manager at the SLB, Owin Watson, told a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on August 24 that borrowers can complete the process online by first registering on the Bureau’s main website by completing the required verification and validation.

“Once customers go to our main website, they can register and complete the onboarding process. Once they complete the verification and validation requirements, they will be able to progress to the Debt Reset platform,” he said.

He noted that the Debt Reset platform allows borrowers to select a payment plan based on its affordability.

“The Debt Reset platform is quite interactive. Customers can select the type of plan they wish to pursue based on affordability,” Mr. Watson said.

“Customers can choose to either settle their loans in full or clear their arrears, depending on their individual circumstances and affordability,” he added. Borrowers can also choose the duration of their payment plan.

“Given that we are now in August, customers can select a payment plan of up to five months, ending in December when the programme expires. They can also select a two-month or three-month plan, whichever is most comfortable for them,” he explained.

Mr. Watson said borrowers must complete the final steps to ensure that their applications are successfully submitted.

“Finally, in the application process, customers must complete the required declarations and check boxes and confirm that their application has been successfully submitted. They should also ensure that a promissory note is generated outlining the terms of the plan,” he said.

Eligible borrowers who have already registered on the SLB customer portal can access the Debt Reset platform directly through the SLB Debt Reset portal, www.debtreset.slbja.com. Those who have not yet registered should visit the SLB website, www.slbja.com, select the Debt Reset option and complete the onboarding process before proceeding with their application.

The SLB Debt Reset initiative enables eligible borrowers with Targeted Loan accounts that were in arrears as at October 31, 2025, to regularise their student loans through structured repayment arrangements and targeted financial relief, including waivers on late fees, insurance charges and interest arrears.

Eligible borrowers can benefit from a 100 per cent waiver of late fees and insurance charges, as well as a 50 per cent waiver of interest arrears as of October 31, 2025, once the required portion of the outstanding arrears is paid within the programme period.

In addition, borrowers with accounts in ‘good standing’ as of October 31, 2025, can benefit from a one-time credit of up to $100,000 applied directly to their loan principal.

The programme ends on December 31, 2026, following an extension from its original April 30, 2026, deadline. Borrowers seeking additional information or assistance with the Debt Reset initiative may contact the SLB at debtreset@slbja.com or visit the Bureau’s website.