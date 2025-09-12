SLB Implements Key Changes to Improve Customer Service and Efficiency

The Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) has implemented key organisational changes designed to improve customer service and efficiency as part of its wider rebranding exercise.

In an interview with JIS News, Executive Director of the SLB, Nickeisha Walsh, indicated that the Bureau’s transformation is centred on enhancing customer experience.

“One of the first things we did was to look at the structure we had and redesign it to better support our customers. In October 2024, we were approved for a new organisational structure that is really focused on efficiency and responsiveness,” she said.

Among the key changes is the establishment of a Client Relationship Unit, which is a merger of the Client Recovery and Loan Servicing Units. This merger allowed for a dedicated and efficient unit providing one-on-one guidance to borrowers throughout the entire loan lifecycle.

“This unit allows us to walk with our students from the start of their academic journey through to repayment. It ensures that they benefit from personalised, one-on-one relationship support and clear communication every step of the way, so students can understand throughout their journey,” Ms. Walsh said.

Additionally, the Bureau has created a dedicated Public Education Team, ensuring that outreach and awareness remain a top priority.

“SLB was not a big unit, so we had our PR team that was doing other events and functions before; now we have a dedicated team, so we are on the road more than we usually do,” Ms. Walsh explained.

The restructuring also introduced a Project Management Team tasked with overseeing the rollout of new systems and technological upgrades. This team ensures that projects, such as the almost completed Loan Management System (which will allow students to apply, track, and manage their accounts online), are effectively implemented.

“The designated function is to ensure that all of the new systems are rolled out effectively, look at upcoming changes that we need to make, our improvements in technology, and how we can re-engineer business projects through this team. This structure has given us the ability to effectively serve,” she told JIS News.

The transformation is not limited to digital upgrades, the SLB also redesigned their internal workflows to reduce paperwork and processing times. The Bureau has also relocated to a modern new office space, which offers enhanced facilities, such as increased office capacity, upgraded customer service areas, and improved parking amenities.

“Our new location has given us the ability to serve customers in the way we ought to. It enhances the in-person service experience and reflects the modern identity that our rebranding represents,” Ms. Walsh said.

She argued that these structural adjustments, coupled with the Bureau’s fresh brand identity, have positioned the SLB as a more responsive, modern, and customer-focused institution.

“We are not just changing how we look; we are transforming how we serve. These changes will help us stand out as an institution that listens, adapts, and is committed to improving customer service for Jamaica’s students,” Ms. Walsh said.