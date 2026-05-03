SLB Extends Debt Reset to December 2026

The Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) has extended the period of its Debt Reset Programme to December 2026.

The initiative enables borrowers to regularise their loan accounts through structured repayment arrangements and targeted financial relief, including waivers on late fees, insurance charges and interest arrears.

It also provides incentives for those customers who maintain good standing.

The programme was initially slated to run between December 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026.

In an interview with JIS News, Executive Director of the SLB, Nickeisha Walsh, said that the extension is to provide customers with more time to benefit from the initiative.

“Based on our customer feedback, they recognised that their arrears were large and, as such, they were not able to make the payments within the five-month period. We had customers with arrears of $2,000,000, $500,000 and $1,000,000. By extending the programme to December, we are providing more flexibility for them to make payments while enjoying the benefits,” Ms. Walsh said.

Persons eligible for the programme are those who accessed the Targeted Loan Facility.

“It is for those customers who had in-school moratorium and then went into repayment,” Ms. Walsh told JIS News.

“It’s for those customers who are in good standing or in arrears. If you’re in good standing, you will get the benefit up to $100,000 on your loan balance. If you’re in arrears, you’ll get the opportunity to get 100 per cent waiver on insurance, 100 per cent waiver on late fees and 50 per cent waiver on your interest arrears,” she pointed out.

For the purposes of the programme, customers classified as being in good standing must be current on their repayment obligations for at least one year and must not be more than 30 days past due.

Ms. Walsh noted that the benefits are not automatic and customers must apply via the SLB website.

“They would have to visit our website and click ‘Start Onboarding’. This is where customers will validate their information and log in. They can then select the Debt Reset option or access the portal at slbja.com to sign up for the benefit. If you have not signed on to the portal and applied, the benefit will not be applied automatically,” she said.

For those who have already registered, they can sign up for Debt Reset through the portal, debtreset.slbja.com/. Once they have been onboarded and signed up, they can choose to either clear their arrears and regularise their payments or settle the loan in full. Over 21,000 students are currently eligible to sign up for the SLB Debt Reset.