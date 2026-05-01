SJCF to Launch ‘Operation Grief Relief’ in Hanover Schools

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is preparing to launch a new initiative across the Hanover Division that will provide counselling and support to students affected by trauma, particularly those exposed to violence or the loss of loved ones.

The programme, titled ‘Operation Grief Relief’, will be introduced during Child Month in May and is expected to be implemented across the parish.

In an interview with JIS News, JCF Territorial Officer for Hanover, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nadine Murray-Brown, indicated that the initiative is being undertaken in response to troubling trends observed among students involved in violent incidents.

“When we look at the data, we are realising that a number of these students have had family members killed, some in front of them… some of them have lost a parent or both parents, and they have never ever received any counselling,” she pointed out.

DSP Murray-Brown explained that the initiative will involve direct engagement with schools to identify and support students affected by trauma.

“So it is our intent to go out into the schools to find some of these students and to ensure that they get some counselling so they can be helped, because we are finding it right across the board,” she added.

The senior officer noted that the police will collaborate with key stakeholders in the education system to identify students in need of intervention.

“We will be working with the guidance counsellors and the deans of discipline as well as our investigators within the CIB (Criminal Investigations Branch) to assist us in locating these students because, sometimes as adults, we believe that these incidents do not affect the students. But the longer they go without attention, is the worse they get,” she said.

DSP Murray-Brown emphasised that early intervention is critical in preventing negative behavioural outcomes among affected youth.

She further outlined that the engagement will adopt a multi agency, holistic approach, involving partnerships with the Victim Services Division, the National Council on Drug Abuse, and trained counsellors from the faith based community.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by the JCF to address the root causes of youth involvement in violence and to promote safer, more supportive school environments across Hanover.