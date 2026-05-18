Sixty Farm Roads to be Rehabilitated This Year

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is targeting 60 farm roads across the country’s major production zones for completion this year, under the Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, made the announcement during his 2026/2027 Sectoral Debate Presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 13).

Among the priority projects are six roads in East Rural St. Andrew, where a specialised uni-layer soil and concrete terrain technology will be implemented.

Minister Green noted that the decision to expand this method follows a successful pilot programme last year of the cost-effective method.

“Last year, we piloted a uni-layer soil and concrete road in East Rural St. Andrew. That technology out of Mexico mixed the soil with the concrete [and] it leads to a more cost-effective road. We wanted to see the strength; it went through Hurricane Melissa, and it stood up extremely well,” Minister Green said.

Acknowledging the rugged terrain of the area, the Minister added: “And if you know East Rural St. Andrew, the terrain is challenging. We want to expand that programme [but] we’re going to take it slowly. We’re going to be doing six more this year, especially targeting the areas that are extremely vulnerable.”

Reflecting on the progress made over the past year, Minister Green indicated that 81 farm roads were successfully completed.

He highlighted that 52 of these roads were rehabilitated at a cost of $900 million under the regular Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme, while the remaining 29 were completed under the Hurricane Melissa Rehabilitation Programme.

Emphasising that reliable road infrastructure is a necessity for the farming community, the Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the island’s agricultural transport networks.