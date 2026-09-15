Six Judges Sworn in to Higher Offices for 2026 Michaelmas Term

Six members of the Judiciary have been sworn into higher offices for the 2026 Michaelmas Term by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

Hon. Justice Carolyn Tie-Powell will serve as Acting Judge of Appeal from September 20 to December 18, 2026.

Master Kamar Henry-Anderson and Her Honour Jacqueline Wilcott will serve as Acting Puisne Judges, effective September 16 to December 18, 2026.

Her Honour Christine McNeil, Her Honour Yvette Wentworth-Miller, and Miss Sherrine Reddie were sworn in as Acting Masters-in-Chambers from September 16 to December 18, 2026.

The six Judges took the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath during a swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on Monday (September 14).

In his address, the Governor-General reminded the judges of the importance of their service to society.

“As you begin this Michaelmas term, remember that leadership from the bench is demonstrated not only in the judgments you deliver. It is evident in your preparations, patience, clarity of reasoning, management of the courtroom and commitment to independence, even when circumstances are difficult or decisions are unpopular,” he stated.

Noting that the judges’ appointments come at a time when steps are being taken to modernise the court system through technology, the Governor-General urged them to remain mindful of the principles to which they have committed themselves.

He emphasised that the human impact of justice must remain at the forefront of judicial decision-making.

“Technology will increasingly support the administration of justice as Jamaica continues its digital transformation, aimed at strengthening case management, improving access, and reducing delays. However, technology cannot take an oath. It cannot exercise conscience. It cannot temper authority with wisdom or fully comprehend the human consequences of a decision. That responsibility remains exclusively yours,” the Governor-General outlined.

He stressed that efficiency and humanity must never be regarded as competing ideals, urging the judges to pursue efficiency without sacrificing fairness and to exercise authority without relinquishing humility.

“Serve with wisdom, courage, independence and compassion, strengthening both the administration of justice and the public’s trust in the institution,” the Governor-General charged.

In his remarks, Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, congratulated the judges, noting that they have an important role to play in strengthening the judiciary, a cornerstone of democratic governance.

He emphasised that they must endeavour not only to serve but also to leave the judiciary better than when they arrived.

“Your presence here this morning is not as a result of long service or being around for a long time. It is because the Judicial Services Commission recognised your worth, work, and value and that you can make a contribution beyond the immediate office of being an adjudicator,” Justice Sykes told the appointees.

In her remarks, President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop, noted that the judges’ appointments reflect their professional competence, perseverance, integrity and dedicated service to Jamaica’s justice system.

She encouraged them to be guided by the enduring virtues of collegiality and institutional loyalty.

“One teaches us to serve with decency among colleagues. The other teaches us to serve with steadiness within an institution which is greater than ourselves. Both require humility, restraint, and dignified conduct,” Justice McDonald-Bishop affirmed.

Meanwhile, responding on behalf of the appointed judges, Justice Tie-Powell expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence reposed in her and her colleagues to serve the people of Jamaica.

“We are mindful that, at its core, Judicial Office is an office of service. It rises above personal interests, finding its purpose in preserving and strengthening the institution that upholds the rule of law,” she affirmed.

Justice Tie-Powell noted that, as they assume their responsibilities, they do so with a profound appreciation that the oath they have taken is a public commitment to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will, to adjudicate every case impartially, and to uphold the Constitution.

She emphasised that they are also mindful that public confidence in the administration of justice rests on the faithful daily fulfilment of their duties.

“It is, therefore, our hope that during our period of service, we may, in some measure, help strengthen public confidence in our courts and in the administration of justice,” Justice Tie-Powell added.