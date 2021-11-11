Six Companies Officially Recognised For ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Six companies were recognised for attaining the ISO 9001:2015 quality standard, from the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ).

The six are the Scientific Research Council – Food Pilot Plant; Newport-Fersan (Jamaica) Limited; IGL Limited; Caribbean Depot; the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited – System Protection and Control Department and Ket’s Organic Gourmet Farm.

In congratulating the companies, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, urged other stakeholders within the business sector to pursue national certification and boost their marketability.

“In this pandemic era, the rules of engagement for business have shifted, and certification will boost your marketability and help you stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace where only the strong survive. Certification is your door to new markets, improved revenue, and happier customers,” he stated.

He was speaking at the NCBJ Certificate Handover Ceremony held at the Bureau of Standards Jamaica headquarters in Kingston on Wednesday (November 10).

“According to a 2009 United Nations survey, 98 per cent of companies with ISO certification rated it either a good or very good investment, and a 2012 review of 82 studies on ISO found that certification had “clear benefits” for operations, customer satisfaction and employee engagement. I am, therefore, confident you will realise the benefits in the medium to long term,” he further added.

Against that background, the Senior Operations Officer at The World Bank, Karlene Francis, stated that an ISO 9001 certification is “a market requirement” for suppliers to participate in supply chains or to bid for procurement contracts.

“1.1 million certificates [were] issued to organisations in 178 countries. The standard has become the global benchmark for quality system [and] is a framework for providing assurance about the supplier’s ability to satisfy quality requirements,” she said.

Meanwhile, Manager of the NCBJ, Navenia Wellington Ford, said the organisation remains committed to assisting all businesses to boost their sustainability.

“The National Certification Body of Jamaica is proud to use this occasion to celebrate our companies that have taken that step, that have built sustainability into their company’s culture and move towards certification,” she said.