SIT Pilot to Commence Soon

Jamaica is to commence a pilot shortly using the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

SIT is a method of insect pest control that is safe for people and the environment.

Insects are sterilised using radiation, like gamma rays or X-rays, so that while they still compete for mates they cannot reproduce.

It aims to control the mosquito responsible for dengue, Zika and other arboviruses.

Addressing the recent SIT pilot project workshop at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston, Director of the Health Promotion and Protection Branch, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Simone Spence, said with hotter temperatures and unpredictable rainfall caused by climate change, these conditions have made it even easier for mosquitoes to breed, thereby heightening the risk for outbreaks.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness is pleased to be introducing an innovative science-backed way to fight mosquito-borne illnesses. We join our [partners] in the fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito that spreads dengue, chikungunya and Zika,” she said.

The SIT project, in conjunction with traditional methods, will support the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses.

“We all know the damage these diseases can cause. While we do not currently have a chikungunya outbreak, we all remember 2014 when thousands of Jamaicans suffered weeks of joint pain, fatigue, loss of income as a result, and dengue continues to be an ever- present threat,” she said.

Dr. Spence noted that in 2023, the country reported more than 3,000 cases of dengue fever with nine deaths, and by January 2024, she said, the country had more than 1,500 cases with 19 additional deaths. She said most notably, during that outbreak, children were among the most affected.

She said Jamaica will commence testing of the methodology, which will reduce the number of disease-carrying vectors.

“We breed male mosquitoes in a controlled facility. They are sterilised using safe radiation, no genetic modification. When released, they mate with wild females but produce no offspring. Over time, the expectation is that the mosquito population that we have targeted will drop and so does the risk of large severe outbreaks,” she added.

Dr. Spence said other countries have used SIT alongside traditional control methods to cut cases, shorten outbreaks, as well as to protect lives.

“This is not just about the technology; it is really about people. By combining innovation with collaboration, we can protect our communities from mosquito-borne diseases and create a healthier, more resilient Jamaica,” she said.