Significant Upgrades at Falmouth Public General Hospital

Falmouth Public General Hospital in Trelawny has undergone significant upgrades, reflecting the Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Jamaica’s healthcare system.

This, according to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who was speaking during the official reopening ceremony for the Jackson Town Health Centre in the parish on July 24.

He noted that the hospital’s bed complement increased from less than 100 to “closer to 140 beds… because we have a ward that was built.”

“The ward was originally [for] COVID-19… [but] we added some others on the main building,” the Minister stated.

Dr. Tufton also underscored the institution’s technological advancements, noting, “Falmouth Hospital now has digital X-ray machines — a capability we never had before.”

“So you [can] get better [through] quicker attention to analyse what’s wrong with you and, of course, the doctors can treat you,” he added.

Dr. Tufton drew attention to the increase in medical personnel, noting that “Falmouth Hospital has more doctors and nurses now than ever before.”

He also highlighted improvements in the facility’s surgical capacity, pointing out that the number of operating theaters has doubled to four, up from two previously non-functional units that have since been fully restored.

Despite these achievements, Dr. Tufton acknowledged that further improvements are needed at the facility.

“The fact is, you are better off today… but.. of course, we need to buildout more,” he maintained.

The enhancements at Falmouth Hospital form part of the broader health sector improvements being led by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This thrust underscores the Government’s focus on investing in both hospitals and community health centres.

The reopening of the Jackson Town Health Centre is part of the Ministry’s ‘Operation Refresh’ initiative, which seeks to make primary healthcare facilities more welcoming and accessible, while promoting proactive health management among citizens.